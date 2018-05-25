Elmina Sharks sign Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, have loaned out Yakubu Mohammed to Elmina Sharks for the rest of the season.
Yakubu who was once a hit in the Ghana Premier League, has had an inconsistent season with the Porcupine Warriors and will now be with Emina Sharks.
Sharks handed in a loan transfer request for the forward and Kotoko have now accepted the offer as Yakubu is currently deemed surplus to requirement.
The club announced the decision to loan the striker on Twitter.
The Porcupines are currently sixth on the Premier League table after a 2-0 win over Elmina Sharks on Wednesday, May 24, 2018.
Read also:Kotoko terminate the contract of Baba Mahama
Yakubu Mohammed joined Kotoko last season where he played 26 times scoring 6 goals. He previously played for Ashantigold, Raja Casablanca in Morocco and Maritzburg United in South Africa.
Ghana News: Latest Sports News Ghana