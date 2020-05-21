Ex-Kotoko coach Malik Jabir blasts GFA

Ex-Asante Kotoko coach Malik Jabir has expressed disappointment after the Ghana Football Association snubbed him for the Technical Director job.
Jabir was one of the many applicants who sent their CV's to the country's football governing for the vacant Technical Director job.
The GFA last month announced that out of over 100 applicants, six have been shortlisted including three Ghanaians were undergoing interviews.
However, Jabir was not among the six shortlisted candidates hence no interview for him.
Touting his experience, Jabir, said any insistence on educational credentials as a requirement for the job is misplaced.
“I was the assistant coach to Otto Pfister. I did five months attachment with Arsenal. I was the first local coach; when I stopped playing in 1978, Ben Coffie and CK [Gyamfi] attached me to them."
“They [Ghana] kept me until Paha, who was the then captain, sent them to Congo and when we returned, Ben Coffie left for Zimbabwe. I was with CK [Gyamfi], helping him until he also for left Somalia. I was the acting Team Manager then.
"And today, I apply even for the technical directorship role and I was not fit to be interviewed.
“I don’t know why that happened. I was even not invited to be tested. They interviewed the applicants via Skype but did not include me.”
Ghana Football Association is in search of a new technical director following the exit Samuel Francis Oti Akenteng whose contract expired at the end of March, 2020.