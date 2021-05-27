Fatawu Issahaku's Bayer Leverkusen move called off after agent's dubious behaviour

It came out that Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was close to joining Bayer Leverkusen from Steadfast FC with negotiations far advanced.
However, the latest development has it that the move has been called following his agent dubious behavior.
According to Kicker, the German club were much interested in signing the talented youngster but the club have made a change of mind due to the player's advisor, Peter Obiora Ejiasi.
The latter was exposed because Fatawu had posted a video from his hotel room, during which a corresponding telephone conversation could be heard in the background, during which a meeting in Portugal was arranged for Wednesday afternoon. This meant that the Fatawu deal was in doubt for Bayer 04 despite their interest.
The advisor’s approach and actions apparently isn’t foreign.
Dubious and disrespectful behaviour by Fatawu's advisor
These framework conditions were clear to Bayer from the start. All sides seemed to be in agreement. But on Wednesday morning, when the deal was about to be watertight, matters took an unexpected turn. "Fatawu is a highly talented player and Bayer made a very good offer," says Michael Ruhnau, who put Bayer and Fatawu's agent in contact, "but I can understand those responsible for Bayer that they are because of Fatawus' dubious and disrespectful behaviour Advisors have refrained from the transfer. "
Background
The advisor's approach apparently has a method. Fatawu's agent has been peddling clubs like FC Basel, RSC Anderlecht, RB Salzburg, Ajax, BVB and Liverpool since March to drive up the price. Where Fatawu gets the best opportunity to develop seems to be of much less importance for the advisor.