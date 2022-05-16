FIFA Auditors commence audit of GFA

The Ghana Soccer Affiliation (GFA) has obtained Auditors from the Federation of Worldwide Soccer Associations (FIFA) because the world soccer governing physique start its Central Assessment (FIFA Audit) for the 2021 monetary year.

The FIFA Auditors are in Ghana for the 2021 Central Assessment of the Monetary Accounts of the Ghana Soccer Affiliation in relation to the 2021 FIFA monetary year.

The Financial year of FIFA is from January 1 to December 31 of the identical year therefore the Central Assessment will cowl the interval January 1 to December 31, 2021.

All Associations have by the tip of the primary quarter to ship its monetary studies and as soon as profitable the central overview takes place within the second quarter. There are monetary penalties for failing to fulfill the FIFA deadlines.

The graduation of labor by the FIFA Auditors, follows one other profitable Monetary Reporting by the GFA for the interval underneath overview inside the timelines set by FIFA and a profitable kick-off assembly held final week.

The monetary studies submitted by the GFA embrace using the FIFA ahead Funds and FIFA COVID-19 Funds disbursed in the course of the interval.

It will be recalled that the GFA has had two profitable FIFA Audits because the resumption of soccer actions in Ghana after the #12 expose, the profitable 2019 and 2020 Central Evaluations.

The GFA welcomes the FIFA Audit Crew and can work assiduously as at all times with the staff to make sure one other profitable central overview inside the timelines given by FIFA.