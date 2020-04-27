FIFA's $500k relief package not for clubs - GFA

The Ghana Football Association has insisted that the $500,000 financial package set to receive from FIFA is not for clubs but the association's operational cost.
The GFA, which is one of the member associations will be benefiting from the financial package from FIFA in the coming days.
According to the Communicators Director of Henry Asante Twum of the GFA, the said money is for the operational cost of the association which include staff salaries, operations of the GFA, amount that goes into communication, publicity, Pambram and many more.
Speaking on Asempa FM today, he said the money coming from FIFA is specifically for a certain purpose but is the FA that will decide how it would be used.
"The $500,000 money arriving from FIFA is for the association's operational cost. I am emphazing that the money arriving is not for clubs and once is hits the coffers of the association and if the Executive Council in their wisdom see the struggle clubs are going through and decides to come to the aid of them it will be made public."
FIFA on Friday release a statement, assuring its 211 member associations that they will be coming to their amid the coronavirus which has brought football activities to a halt.
Portions of the statement read: FIFA will release all operational funding due to member associations for the years 2019 and 2020 in the coming days as the first step of a relief plan to assist the football community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is FIFA’s duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “This starts by providing immediate financial assistance to our member associations, many of which are experiencing severe financial distress.