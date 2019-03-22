Prime News Ghana

FIFA task force, NC press conference comes off today

By Mutala Yakubu
The Federation of International Football (FIFA) Task Force and the GFA’s Normalisation Committee would like to invite the media to a joint press conference on Friday March 22, 2019.



The press conference which is scheduled for the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), would address three key issues.

They are; the reason for the FIFA Task Force visit to Ghana, the composition of the Normalization Committee and pronouncement on the expiration of the Committee’s mandate.

Time: 11:00 am Venue: Conference Room, GFA Headquarters, Accra.

We look forward to welcoming you to the program.

Source: ghanafa.org

