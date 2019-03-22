FIFA task force, NC press conference comes off today

The Federation of International Football (FIFA) Task Force and the GFA’s Normalisation Committee would like to invite the media to a joint press conference on Friday March 22, 2019.
The press conference which is scheduled for the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), would address three key issues.
They are; the reason for the FIFA Task Force visit to Ghana, the composition of the Normalization Committee and pronouncement on the expiration of the Committee’s mandate.
Time: 11:00 am Venue: Conference Room, GFA Headquarters, Accra.
We look forward to welcoming you to the program.
Source: ghanafa.org