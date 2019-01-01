Final list of nominees for the 2018 CAF Awards

The final shortlist for the different categories of personality and teams that were outstanding last year is finally complete.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the final list for the contenders of the African male and female players of the year on New Year’s Day.
The nominees were selected based on their performances from February 2018 to November 2018. The Awards Gala will be held on Tuesday, 8 January 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.
Other than the two main categories, nine others will be crowned on the day. They are the Youth, Men’s and Women’s Coaches, Men’s and Women’s National Teams, Best Goal of the Year, the Africa Finest XI, Ydnekatchew Tessema Trophy for the Federation President of the Year and Platinum Award.
The final shortlist is as follows;
African Player of the Year (Male): Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal) Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)
African Player of the Year (Female): Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dilian Quanjian), Francisca Ordega (Nigeria & Washington Spirit)
Youth Player of the Year: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund), Franck Kessie (Cote d’Ivoire & AC Milan), Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City)
Men’s Coach of the Year: Aliou Cisse (Senegal), Herve Renard (Morocco), Moine Chaabani (Esperance)
Women’s Coach of the Year: Desiree Ellis (South Africa), Joseph Brian Ndoko (Cameroon), Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)
Men’s National Team of the Year: Madagascar, Mauritania and Uganda
Women’s National Team of the Year: Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa
