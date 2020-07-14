Former keeper Isaac Amoako eulogizes Kotoko supporters

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako has lavished praise on the team's supporters.
The ex-goalie who had a 11-year with the Porcupines has eulogised the 23-time Ghana Premier League champions supporters in an interview.
According to him, Kotoko supporters are the best when it comes to seeking their welfare of players.
"I played for 11 good years at Kotoko and I can say that the supporters are the best.
"They love the team and the players. The showed us, love, when we had the unfortunate accident. Calling us and giving us gifts, it was individuals who were doing it not Groups as in National Circles Council among others.
"Even the leadership of the club is yet to meet us the accident victims to discuss the way forward."
Three years ago, the Porcupine Warriors were involved in an accident while the team was returning to Kumasi after honouring a league match against Inter Allies at the Tema Stadium in midweek.
The team’s bus ran into a stationary truck at Nkawkaw, resulting in the death of equipment officer Thomas Obeng Asare while some members of the technical and playing body suffered various degrees of injuries.
The club received donations of cash and items from the public and fellow clubs following the incident.
But three years since the incident, the victims of the accident bemoans neglect on the part of the club.