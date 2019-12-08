Friendly: Johnson Smith makes 8 changes to Kotoko's starting XI against Skyy FC

Deputy coach for Asante Kotoko Johnson Smith has effected changes in his line up as his outfit take on Skyy FC in a friendly at the St. Martin's park at 3:00 pm.
The manager has made 8 changes to the starting XI that played against Ebusua Dwarfs on Friday as the trio Samuel Frimpong, Empem Dacosta and Songne Yacouba have been maintained in the lineup for today's clash.
Starting XI: Kwame Baah (GK), Samuel Frimpong, Abass Mohammed, Stephen Ayiku, Empem Dacosta, Douglas Owusu Ansah, Kwame Adom, Mudasiru Salifu, Kingsley Effah, Daniel Afriyie, Songne Yacouba
