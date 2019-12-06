Songne Yacouba scores as Kotoko beat Ebusua Dwarfs

Songne Yacouba was on target as Asante Kotoko beat Ebusua Dwarfs in a preseason friendly in Cape Coast.
The Burkinabe international scored the second goal for the Porcupines as they defeated the Cape Coast side 2-0. Goals from Emmanuel Gyamfi and Songne Yacouba either side of the half at the Robert Mensah Stadium ensured the Porcupines were the victors on the day.
Dwarfs were rpving a hard nut to crack for Kotoko until Emmanuel Gyamfi strike in the 37th minutes after latching onto a pass from Collins Ameyaw broke the deadlock as the first half ended 1-0.
The Porcupine Warriors continued from were they left off as Songne Yacouba put the icing on the cake in the 68th minute.
Kotoko will next travel to Takoradi for another game against Skyy FC. They last Saturday thrashed lower-tier side Sampdoria 6-0 at the Adako Jachie training complex.
Asante Kotoko will play Hearts of Oak in the replay of the President Cup in Accra on December 15 before the Ghana Premier League kicks off on December 28.