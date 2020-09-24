GBA confident of Duke Micah victory against Johnriel Casimero

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) believes Duke Micah will come out with flying colours in his title bout against the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Bantamweight champion Johnriel Casimero of Philippines.
Micah will be mounting the ring on Saturday, September 26 to challenge WBO bantamweight champion Casimero.
Despite coming up against a tough opponent Casimero the GBA is optimistic the undefeated Ghanaian boxer (24 fights, 24 wins, 19 KOS) will topple his opponent at the Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, Connecticut, USA.
A statement from the GBA wishing Duke Micah success read:
The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) wishes Duke Micah the very best in this crucial match title against the WBO Bantamweight champion Johnriel Casimero of Philippines scheduled for coming Saturday, 26th day of September, 2020 at the Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, Connecticut, USA.
The GBA has been monitoring his level of training and has no doubt his capabilities to win the title is very high.
The GBA is confident that Duke Micah will successfully win this title and continue his forward march towards chalking many more success in the ring.
The President Peter Zwennes and the entire Executives, the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union and Friends of Boxing wish Duke Micah a good luck and victory in his upcoming fight.
We cannot afford to sit unconcerned as the statutory body in charge of promotion and development of Boxing in Ghana, but to support you both physically and spiritually to win this fight for our homeland Ghana.
“We Believe in You”