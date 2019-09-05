GFA Congress: Clubs adopts new statutes, elective congress imminent

The Ghana League clubs have today September 5, adopted new statues for the governing of Ghana Football Association at an Extraordinary Congress held at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.
After hours of deliberation upon the proposed Normalisation Committee statutes, the clubs finally accepted to go with the revised statutes.
Out of 123 Delegates present at the Congress, 115 voted "YES" in support of the adoption of new GFA statutes. More than 75% required and thus Statutes has been adopted.
The Extra Ordinary Congress adopted the NC drafted Statutes with amendments to Art. 37 & 26.
•Art.37 - Ex Council members
•Art.26- Composition of Congress
Board Chair- President
Board of Directors- Ex Council
CEO - Gen Sec
Below are some of the changes made.
- 12 members on the Executive Committee Members (ExCo)
- 120 delegates accepted (formally 123)
- a 2-term of office of 4 years for the President and 3 terms for other ExCo members
The NC President notified the Clubs they cannot have a board member which is more the company's code of 12. The Clubs obliged and reduced their previous number (15) to 12.
Below is the breakdown
5 Premier League reps
3 DOL reps
2 RFA reps
1 Women's League rep
1 President with an automatic vote
With the adoption of the new statutes, Dr Kofi Amoah officially declared elections are opened for the next President of the GFA and also the Executive board.
He added that the election roadmap will be communicated in the coming days.