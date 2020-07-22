GFA meets Premier League clubs today

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will today hold a virtual meeting with all eighteen Ghana Premier League clubs about the CAF/FIFA COVID-19 relief funds.
This comes after some club administrators have expressed concern over how the financial package was disbursed.
The GFA will today, July 21 take advantage of the meeting to explain the rationale behind the disbursement of FIFA COVID-19 relief fund which many clubs have shown their unhappiness. The meeting will be virtual via zoom.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) last week released the breakdown of how they plan to distribute the Covid-19 funds received from CAF and FIFA.
At an Executive Council Meeting on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, the GFA agreed on how to disburse the received Covid-19 relief funds as per the attached document in compliance with the provisions of the FIFA Operational Model and Governance Structure.
Clubs from the various leagues, the national teams, Beach Soccer, Futsal, as well as other bodies will receive money to mitigate the financial challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Each premier League clubs has been allocated $15,000, whiles the club's body GHALCA were given $2,000.
Division One clubs were given $7,500, whiles the National Women’s Premier League clubs where give $10,000.