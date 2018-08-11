Ghanaian forward Zuberu Sharani eyes titles with new side Sparta Prague

Ghanaian forward Zuberu Sharani has revealed his intention of winning many trophies with his new club Sparta Prague.
Zuberu Sharani joined AS Sparta Prague on a one-year deal with an option for a permanent transfer from Ghanaian club Dreams FC on 9, August 2018.
The former Dreams FC forward bagged in a brace in his debut for the U21 side, thus, helping them to a 5-2 victory over nemesis Slavia Prague on Thursday.
According to the 18-year-old, he wants to help Sparta Prague go far coupled with trophies.
“I want to help this team to go far and hopefully win a lot of silverware together,” he said.
Zuberu Sharani has bagged in four goals in the first round of the 2017/18 ZCPL including their match-winning goal against Elmina Sharks on matchday 1.