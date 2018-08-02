Gonzalo Higuain joins AC Milan from Juventus

By Haruna Mubarak
Gonzalo Higuain and Leonardo Bonucci have swapped clubs in two of Italy’s biggest transfers this summer.

Italy defender Bonucci, 31, has re-joined Serie A champions Juventus from AC Milan for £35.1m.

And Argentina striker Higuain, 30, is moving in the opposite way in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s stellar transfer from Real Madrid.

Milan will pay an initial £16m as part of a season-long loan deal for Higuain, with the view to a permanent £32m deal.

 