Gonzalo Higuain joins AC Milan from Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain and Leonardo Bonucci have swapped clubs in two of Italy’s biggest transfers this summer.
Italy defender Bonucci, 31, has re-joined Serie A champions Juventus from AC Milan for £35.1m.
And Argentina striker Higuain, 30, is moving in the opposite way in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s stellar transfer from Real Madrid.
Milan will pay an initial £16m as part of a season-long loan deal for Higuain, with the view to a permanent £32m deal.
Juve defender Mattia Caldara has also moved to Milan as part of the deal.
Bonucci won six Serie A titles in seven years at Juventus but the Italy defender joined Milan last year in what was the shock of the transfer window for a fee of more than £35m amid reports of a dressing room spat.
Juventus said on Thursday that the 31-year-old Bonucci, who has reportedly taken a pay cut to move back to the club, has signed a five-year deal.
Higuain’s place in the Juventus side was in doubt following the £88million arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.