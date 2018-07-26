No more help for national supporters group- Government vows

The Ministry of Youth And Sports have released a statement, suspending all forms of support for recognized national supporters group in the country.
The government is putting in place stringent measures to prevent corruption especially after the Visa racketeering scandal in Australia during the Commonwealth Games.
In the statement released, the government will not offer assistance to media houses who seek help to travel with the national team for tournaments.
Ghana’s participation in the Commonwealth Games was ruined by several incidents of visa fraud and racketeering which led to the deportation of about 60 persons from Australia who claim to be journalists.
Following Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose' which uncovered the rot in the game, the government is taking steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association by placing an injunction on the local league.
The government formed a two-man committee called the liaison team comprising of Dr. Kofi Amoah and Oti Akenteng to preside over football on the interim.