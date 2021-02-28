GPL Preview: Kotoko-Hearts of Oak to renew rivalry today

Ghana's two most glamorous clubs, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will be renewing their rivalry today to see which team earns the bragging rights in the first Super Clash of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.
The two clubs who have won a combined 44 Ghana Premier League titles will be taking to the field at the Accra Sports Stadium Sunday, February 28 at 3:00 pm as the football world waits for the clash.
The two teams set the stage alight for a perfect Super Sunday clash match after recording wins in their last games. The Porcupines last match in the League was against Karela United a match they eased past the Anyinase based team 2-0 to break their 5-year home unbeaten run while the Phobians beat Liberty Professionals 1-0 at the Carl Reindorf last week.
Both clubs are tied on 23 points but Hearts Oak lies sixth and Kotoko seventh and a win for each side at the Accra Sports Stadium will see them jump to fourth on the league log.
Head-to-head
The two teams have met 106 times since 1958 with Hearts winning 36 games and Kotoko winning 35. 35 draws have been recorded so far.
Since the 2018 and 2019/20 seasons were cancelled, results in those campaigns were not included in the statistic above.
Recent history has shown that Kotoko are usually dominant in Accra. The Porcupine Warriors have recorded just one defeat to Hearts in their last nine league games on the road. This statistic will of course please Kotoko fans.
However, the club have adopted the Accra Sports Stadium as their home venue this campaign. It will technically be a home match for Kotoko on Sunday. Hearts have won five of their last ten clashes with Kotoko away from home. Putting this into perspective, Samuel Nii Noi’s side have a chance.