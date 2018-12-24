I feel unhappy at Atletico Madrid - Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has revealed that he sometimes feel unhappy at Atletico Madrid in Spain.
Partey has not been a regular starter for the Rojiblancos this season and that has left him frustrated.
Partey has played an average of 59 minutes in the 21 games that he has participated in. Last season, his average game time over 50 games was 68 minutes.
“Sometimes I feel unhappy at Atlético," Partey told Gol. “You have to play in the important games to feel happy, to feel stronger and more confident.” There have been games that I have played well,”
Several European clubs are reported to be chasing for the signature of Partey, notably Premier League giants Arsenal.