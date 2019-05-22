"I have always called Lomachenko out and now is the destined time for me to defeat him" - Tagoe

Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe (30-1, 14KOs) secured the right to a World Boxing Organisation world title contention after capturing the number one spot in the latest Rankings released on Monday, May 20, the current WBO Global and the IBF International is very optimistic of his chances against Ukranian poster boy Vasiliy Lomachenko.
Speaking in an interview with Accra based television station, UTV, after BoxingGhana.com broke the news, the witty and stylish boxer stated;
“This is my time to prove to the whole world, Ghana, and especially my fans that I’m the best.
"I am going to fight a warm-up bout while I await my management to firm up the contract with team Lomachenko."
"I have always called him (Lomachenko) out, and now is the destined time for me to fight and defeat Lomachenko."
"For 16 years, I am yet to taste a defeat in my industrious career. This is my time. I have worked my way to earn this world title shot." God knows it’s my time and I am ready,” ‘Game Boy’ said.
The Ghanaian is set to make his first defense in June or July with a possible match-up with Top Rank’s Lomachenko set for next year 2020.
