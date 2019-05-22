"I have always called Lomachenko out and now is the destined time for me to defeat him" - Tagoe

Speaking in an interview with Accra based television station, UTV, after BoxingGhana.com broke the news, the witty and stylish boxer stated;

“This is my time to prove to the whole world, Ghana, and especially my fans that I’m the best.

"I am going to fight a warm-up bout while I await my management to firm up the contract with team Lomachenko."

"I have always called him (Lomachenko) out, and now is the destined time for me to fight and defeat Lomachenko."

"For 16 years, I am yet to taste a defeat in my industrious career. This is my time. I have worked my way to earn this world title shot." God knows it’s my time and I am ready,” ‘Game Boy’ said.