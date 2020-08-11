I have no regrets playing for Hearts of Oak - Bernard Arthur

Bernard Arthur says he has no regrets featuring for the country Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak despite being released by the club.
Arthur and Hearts of Oak last week mutually parted ways after both parties failed to renew their contractual agreement and the former striker has stated that he would have loved to win titles with the Ghana Premier League giants but things didn't go as planned.
According to him wearing the Rainbow colours and scoring a goal is something he will cherish forever.
"There was a contract that was signed by both parties and the contract is due so I need to go for a new challenge because I had ambitions ... I was expected to score goals like I do everywhere and win titles but it didn't go as planned," he told Class Sports.
The former Liberty Professionals attacker also said he has no regrets joining Hearts of Oak.
"No, I don't have any regrets, like I said I came in with great ambitions to help the club win silverware, but things didn't go as expected and it's part of football."
READ ALSO: Joseph Esso's financial demands for contract renewal were unrealistic - Hearts of Oak
Meanwhile, Bernard Arthur has taken to his Facebook page to thank the management, coaching staff, fans and players for the time he spent at the club.
“I would like to thank the Board of directors, Coaching staff and the players for the few time spent with them. “You can’t win always in life but even when losing you opt to loose with a significant. I wish #AccraHeartsOfOak all the best and bring the spirit of the club back like I did for you against Liberty professionals.
The former Azam FC striker was part of a list of five players, Benjamin Agyare, Christopher Bonney, Aboubacar Traoré, Bernard Arthur and most notably Joseph Esso who were released by the Ghanaian giants following the expiration of their contract on Friday.