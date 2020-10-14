I now have a fair idea of the Black Stars - CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has opened up after taking charge of two games since his appointment.
Akonnor was in the dugout in Ghana's two matches against Mali and Qatar where the Black Stars picked up a win in the two friendlies.
Akonnor's opening game against the Eagles of Mali did not go according to plan as Ghana lost 3-0 but redeemed himself by beating Qatar 5-1 on Monday.
Assessing the two games, the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts Of Oak trainer said the team's loss to Mali was due to tactical indiscipline and not being ready.
He said they team grouped in the second game and gave Ghanaians a convincing win.
"Well I think, one game was down to poor performance, a team that was not organised and the way of playing was poor. We didn’t look like we were ready, and the other match that was well organised in terms of keeping the team shape and not allowing the opponent to play and not giving them too much space, which we did with a very understanding, communication was there, we were ready every giving moment and as a result of that the opponent found it difficult to function very, very well, we had our chances and we scored."
Speaking on the importance of the friendly, Akonnor maintained that he now has a clearer perspective of the team he wants to build.
"I am very happy at least to have an idea of the players, what one can do and what one cannot do and of course which positions the players will play and be effective and also the system of play, and so it’s giving me a clear idea of what to do in the near future and so it’s been a very good exercise for us."
Akonnor will be leading the Black Stars in AFCON 2022 qualifier in November against Sudan. Ghana won their first two games against South Africa and Sao Tome in November 2019.