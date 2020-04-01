Justice Blay willing to pay part of his transfer fee to join Kotoko permanently 

Justice Blay is so desperate to join Asante Kotoko that he is willing to pay a chunk of his own transfer fee.
Blay, 27, has been a revelation since his season-long loan move from Medeama to Kotoko in last year July.
READ ALSO: CK Akonnor reveals why he snubbed Justice Blay in maiden Black Stars call up
Blay has emerged as the spearhead of the Porcupines this season under Maxwell Konadu and has quickly become one of the best midfielders in the Ghana Premier League.
It is reported that, Medeama have slapped $800,000 on their most prized asset.
However, the midfielder has indicated that he will add his own money should Kotoko fail to meet Medeama's demand.
“There were many approaches for me to join Hearts of Oak during my days at Medeama but couldn’t be successful," he told Kumasi FM.
"I remember how one supporter of them who is a police officer (Sheriff Phobia) at Takoradi who was on my neck to sign for them but gave up on me.
“I cannot play for Hearts of Oak, I am a Kotoko player now. Should Kotoko fail to meet the demands of Medeama in a permanent deal, I will add my own money to avoid a move to Hearts of Oak should they be able to meet the demand.
“I cannot be ungrateful to Asanteman and the Kotoko fans for everything they have done for me,” he added.
READ ALSO: Ex-Kotoko star sees similarities between himself and Justice Blay ...