Kevin Prince Boateng and Italian wife Malissa Satta have filed for a divorce

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng and his Italian-American wife Melissa Satta have broken up and and have secretly filed for divorce, according to Calciomercato in Italy.
As explained by the weekly magazine Oggi, after having spent the holidays separated, the couple were on the verge of divorce.
This comes even though just last month the showgirl Satta failed to confirm of deny their imminent divorce insisting she still has a ring on the finger.
There is now confirmation from two friends of the duo that they have already filed for a divorce.
The former AC Milan player married Satta in 2016 but the latter has accused the Ghana star of cheating while others claim Boateng is seeking a return to his former wife.
Boateng divorced his wife Jennifer in 2016 after the duo quarreled over his philandering way.
They had a son called Jermaine-Prince.
The Italian TV star has been married to the Sassuolo star for over two years now but Satta currently lives alone with their four year-old son Maddox.
Satta deleted all images of her and the German-born ex Ghana international on social media last month and that has fuelled speculations they are divorced.
The former Tottenham Hotspur and current Sassuolo player married Satta in 2016. The intention of the two is now to keep quiet about the situation for as long as possible to protect their son, Maddox.
