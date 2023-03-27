Kotoko sack Seydou Zerbo after 7 months in charge

Asante Kotoko have sacked their head coach, Seydou Zerbo after 7 months in charge.
The Burkinabè trainer who was appointed in August 2022 after Prosper Narteh Ogum resigned has been relieved of duties for non performance.
READ ALSO: betpawa GPL matchday 23 wrap: Medeama beat Kotoko in Kumasi, Hearts, Nsoatreman FC suffer defeats
Meanwhile, the club has tasked Abdul Gazale to lead the team in the interim.
"Management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club and Coach Seydou Zerbo have this morning mutually agreed to part ways.
Coach Abdul Gazale has been tasked to take charge as Acting Head Coach," a club statement
Zerbo's sacking comes a day after the club suffered their a 2-0 defeat against Medeama in the betPawa Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.
The defeat saw Kotoko drop to the 7th spot with 34 points with a game in hand.
Club Notice 📜— Asante Kotoko SC - 21/22 GPL Champions🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) March 27, 2023
Management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club and Coach Seydou Zerbo have this morning mutually agreed to part ways.
Coach Abdul Gazale has been tasked to take charge as Acting Head Coach.#AKSC #FabuCensus pic.twitter.com/u0IIB80eGa