Majeed Waris wins Portuguese League title with FC Porto

Ghanaian forward, Abdul Majeed Waris, has won the Portuguese Liga with FC Porto after the club claim a 2-1 win over Feirense.
This is the first major League title the Ghanaian has won and also Porto's 28th league title. The Dragons have opened a seven-point lead at the top after Benfica drew 0-0 Sporting Lisbon.
With just a game to go, Porto leads the table with 85 points and with Benfica in second with 78 points.
Waris, who joined Sérgio Conceição's from Lorient during the January transfer window, has made five league appearances.
Porto's last game is against Guimaraes and Majeed Waris could be given some minutes.
Read also:Ghana's Frank Acheampong hits a brace in Tianjin Teda win
This is FC Porto's first silverware in four seasons.