McDan ITF World Tour: Ghana has the pedigree for hosting global competitions

The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Curtis Perry Okudzeto has lauded the McDan Group led by it’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Daniel McKorley, for successfully hosting the McDan ITF World Tour, Ghana 2019.
Addressing patrons at the finals held in Accra on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Accra Sports Stadium, the deputy Minister indicated that the Ministry of Youth and Sports is charting a new policy path that requires that Government provides an unprecedented support to all “lesser known” sports in Ghana, a more reason why the Ministry decided to welcome and support the McDan ITF World Tour.
The Deputy Minister used the opportunity to admonish the Ghanaian press to be good ambassadors of sporting disciplines in Ghana, insisting that when the media writes and speaks about the achievements and positives in Ghana’s sports industry, the needed sponsorship will be attracted to develop the ecosystem.
“Always sharing negative stories and not talking about great achievements like this; the hosting of the ITF World Tour in Ghana will rather hurt our sporting industry. Let’s all join forces to be ambassadors of the good things happening in the sporting industry” the deputy Minister urged.
Great Britain’s Benjamin Storrie emerged winner in the week-long McDan ITF World Tour after defeating Zimbabwean, John Lock by 6-4, 6-4 in Sunday's finals.