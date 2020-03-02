Medeama announce starting XI against Great Olympics

Medeama SC have announced their starting eleven to do the job against Great Olympics this afternoon.
Head coach Samuel Boadu who will be in the dugout for the first time since his 3 match absence in all competitions due to health reasons has given the nod to Opoku Agyemang and Nana Kofi Babil to lead the attack.
Medeama welcome Great Olympics to the Akoon Park, Tarkwa today at 3:00 pm in match week 12.
A statement read: Opoku Agyemang and Nana Kofi Babil return to the squad to battle Great Olympics on match day-12 of the Ghana Premier League.
Both players missed the side’s 1-0 win over Karela United in the MTN FA Cup last week.
While Prince was rested, Babil missed the match due to yellow card accumulation.
The two players returns to the starting XI against the Accra-based side at the Akoon Park on Monday.
Striker Bernard Ofori, who scored the match-winner against Olympics, will start from the bench.
Medeama Starting X1 against Great Olympics.
Eric Ofori Antwi (GK-CP), Ibrahim Yaro, Samuel Appiah, Daniel Egyin, Alhassan Rashid, Richard Boadu, Eric Kwakwa, Rashid Nortey, Prince Opoku, Kwasi Donsu, Nana Kofi Babel
Subs
Ansah Fufro Yaw, Meshack Odoom, Adjei Boakye, Jasper Nimo, Michael Yeboah, Agyenim Boateng, Bernard Ofori.