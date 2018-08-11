Messi is new Barcelona captain

By Mutala Yakubu
Argentine forward Lionel Messi has been named as the new Barcelona captain following the depature of Andres Iniesta.

Iniesta after 22 years at Barcelona departed for Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

Sergio Busquets will be the vice-captain, with Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto the third and fourth captains respectively.

All four captains are graduates of La Masia, Barcelona's famed youth academy.

Messi, 31, joined the club in 2001 and is their record goalscorer.

