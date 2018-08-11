Messi is new Barcelona captain

Argentine forward Lionel Messi has been named as the new Barcelona captain following the depature of Andres Iniesta.
Iniesta after 22 years at Barcelona departed for Japanese side Vissel Kobe.
Sergio Busquets will be the vice-captain, with Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto the third and fourth captains respectively.
4⃣ La Masia captains for 2018/19!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 11, 2018
All four captains are graduates of La Masia, Barcelona's famed youth academy.
Messi, 31, joined the club in 2001 and is their record goalscorer.