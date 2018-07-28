Michael Essien retires from international football

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien has announced his retirement from the black stars, revealing he took the decision prior to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Michael Essien has not featured for the black stars since the team's appalling performance at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
The former Chelsea midfielder was believed to be part of the players who revolted in camp during the tournament.
The former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder who has 58 appearances for the black stars disclosed that he has retired prior to the 2014 World cup.
“If I am called to the Black Stars, No!” he told GHOne TV.
“This is because I am retired. I even retired before we went to the World Cup in Brazil but I was called to come and help.
“And then in Brazil, they treated me like…”
The Ghanaian football legend has showed the intention of becoming a manager after Laryea Kingston confirmed he has secured his coaching license.