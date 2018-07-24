Michael Essien obtains coaching license

Former Black Stars' Midfielder Michael Essien has secured his coaching license, according to Laryea Kingston.
The 35-year-old now holds a UEFA License B certificate.
The Ghanaian football legend is gradually putting steps in place to become a manager.
The UEFA License B certificate will make the former Chelsea midfielder eligible to coach only in the Ghana Premier League.
Michael Essien must now complete his pro licence to ensure that he can manage every club in the world.
Laryea Kingston revealed the information with regards to the licence obtained by Michael Essien in an interview with the media in Accra.
"I do urge most of my colleagues to go into coaching. I felt very happy after Michael Essien told me he has obtained his UEFA B license.
