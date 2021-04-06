Michael Vinicius in contention to feature against Bechem United as Kotoko announce squad

Brazilian striker Michael Vinicius is in contention to play his first match for Asante Kotoko as he has been named in the 18-man squad for the Bechem United clash.
The Brazilian forward who signed for the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal in the just ended transfer window and has started training with his teammates after arriving in the country last week is part of the 4 forwards named to honour the Bechem United showdowm.
It remains to be seen if head coach Mariano Baretto would throw in the striker earlier than expected after he said the former Fluminense forward who has been inactive for a while will need time to be ready for action.
He indicated he will require a minimum of 21 days to get back to full fitness.
Speaking ahead of the club’s game against Eleven Wonders, the coach said, “Our striker the Brazilian, Michael is not fit.
“He will need up to three weeks to get fit because he has not played for a long time.”
“He needs to work hard to join us as soon as possible.” he added.
Asante Kotoko will on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 host Bechem United at their new home grounds, Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in an outstanding Ghana Premier League fixture.