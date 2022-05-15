MTN FA Cup: Bechem United to play Hearts of Oak in final after beating Aduana (video)

Bechem United will play defending champions Hearts of Oak in this season's MTN FA Cup final.
The Hunters on Sunday ease past Aduana Stars in the Brong Ahafo derby in the semi-final clash at Golden City Park in Berekum to set up the Hearts of Oak showdown.
They beat Aduana Stars 2-0 courtesy first-half goals from Emmanuel Avornyo and Augustine Okrah in the 16th and 25th-minute mark respectively.
Emmanuel Avornyo gives the hunters the lead
On Saturday, Hearts of Oak edge Dreams 3-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium in their semi-final clash to make it a back-to-back final.
Meanwhile, the MTN FA Cup Committee have announced the final match between defending champions Hearts of Oak and 2015/2016 champions Bechem will be played on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Baba Yara Stadium.