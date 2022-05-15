Prime News Ghana

MTN FA Cup: Bechem United to play Hearts of Oak in final after beating Aduana (video)

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Bechem United will play defending champions Hearts of Oak in this season's MTN FA Cup final.

The Hunters on Sunday ease past Aduana Stars in the Brong Ahafo derby in the semi-final clash at Golden City Park in Berekum to set up the Hearts of Oak showdown.

READ ALSO: MTN FA Cup: Hearts of Oak beat Dreams FC to make it back-to-back final

They beat Aduana Stars 2-0 courtesy first-half goals from Emmanuel Avornyo and Augustine Okrah in the 16th and 25th-minute mark respectively.

https://twitter.com/startimesghana/status/1525870514446684161 

On Saturday, Hearts of Oak edge Dreams 3-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium in their semi-final clash to make it a back-to-back final.

Meanwhile, the MTN FA Cup Committee have announced the final match between defending champions Hearts of Oak and 2015/2016 champions Bechem will be played on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Baba Yara Stadium.