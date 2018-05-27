MTN FA Cup round of 64: Hearts record slim win, Kotoko beat Storm Academy on penalties

Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko have both progressed to the round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup after their respective wins.
Hearts managed a slim 1-0 win over Young wise after striker Joseph Esso scored the all-important goal.
Holders Kotoko had to rely on penalties to progress as they were held to a goalless draw by Storm Academy.
Kotoko managed to progress after winning 6-5 on penalties.
Round of 64 results
Young Wise 0-1 Hearts of Oak
Kotoko 0-0 Storm Academy (Kotoko advanced 6-5 on penalties)
Aduana 1-0 Young Apostles
AshantiGold 1-0 Bechem United
Oil City FC 1-2 Medeama
D/C United 0-0 B.A United (D/C United advanced 5-4 on penalties)
Samartex 0-0 Karela United ( Karela advanced 4-2 on penalties)
Eleven Wonders 3-1 Techiman City
Jeffisi United 0-2 Wa AllStars FC
Likpe Heroes 0-0 WAFA (WAFA advanced 5-3 on penalties)
Inter AlliesFC 1-0 Immigration
