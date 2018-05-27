MTN FA Cup round of 64: Hearts record slim win, Kotoko beat Storm Academy on penalties

By Mutala Yakubu
Hearts and Kotoko progress to the round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup
Hearts and Kotoko progress to the round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup
fShare

Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko have both progressed to the round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup after their respective wins.

Hearts managed a slim 1-0 win over Young wise after striker Joseph Esso scored the all-important goal.

Holders Kotoko had to rely on penalties to progress as they were held to a goalless draw by Storm Academy.

Kotoko managed to progress after winning 6-5 on penalties.

Read also:MTN FA Cup Round of 64: Liberty ease past Vision FC, Heart of Lions knocked out

 

Round of 64 results


Young Wise 0-1 Hearts of Oak

Kotoko 0-0 Storm Academy (Kotoko advanced 6-5 on penalties)

Aduana 1-0 Young Apostles

AshantiGold 1-0 Bechem United

Oil City FC 1-2 Medeama

D/C United 0-0 B.A United (D/C United advanced 5-4 on penalties)

Samartex 0-0 Karela United ( Karela advanced 4-2 on penalties)

Eleven Wonders 3-1 Techiman City

Jeffisi United 0-2 Wa AllStars FC

Likpe Heroes 0-0 WAFA (WAFA advanced 5-3 on penalties)

Inter AlliesFC 1-0 Immigration

 

Ghana News: Latest Sports News Ghana

 