Nana Yaw Amponsah has a clear vision for Kotoko - Southampton Chief

Mark Abrahams, Director of Business and Community Development of Southampton has lavish praise on Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah saying 'he a clear vision for Kotoko.'
He believes Nana Yaw Amponsah has in-depth knowledge in the game of football and they are ready to work him to take the Porcupine Warriors to higher heights.
His comment comes on the back of the partnership deal struck between the EPL side and Kotoko.
“During these challenging times we’re delighted to have agreed a long-term partnership to work with Asante Kotoko. Nana Yaw has a clear vision for Asante Kotoko to be a self-sustainable football club both on and off the pitch. We look forward to working with him and his team to support their development,” Mark Abraham said after the partnership deal announcement.
Nana Yaw Amponsah also added: “This partnership enables us to plug Asante Kotoko into Southampton in such a way that Kotoko functions like Southampton. Kotoko would have everything Southampton has but to a level that reflects our different budgets. I believe that with the expertise and resources available at Southampton, we can tap into this and develop our setup to look and feel professional like Saints.”
Southampton on Tuesday, January 19 announced a partnership deal with Asante Kotoko.
A statement from the EPL side read: "
Southampton Football Club is delighted to welcome Asante Kotoko SC, one of the leading professional clubs in Africa, to its growing portfolio of International Club Partners.
Over the course of the partnership, Southampton will support the development of Ghanaian Premier League Asante Kotoko’s strategy both on and off the pitch.
Southampton will share their industry-leading coaching expertise to help Asante Kotoko realise their ambition of building a sustainable Academy and pathway to the first team, with year-round remote support supplemented by regular visits to Ghana throughout the partnership from the club’s International Football Partnership team.
The partnership will include Academy staff exchange visits between the UK and Ghana, as well as opportunities for Asante Kotoko’s young players to attend annual UK Player Development camps and experience the Southampton Academy methodology first-hand, when travel corridors open up and it is safe to travel.
Southampton will also support the development of Asante Kotoko’s commercial and operational strategy through collaborating on key projects."
Asante Kotoko SC becomes Southampton’s first professional club partnership in Africa adding to a range of partners across North America, the Middle East, Australia and Japan.