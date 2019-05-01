NC's Special Competition: Medeama edge Chelsea at Obuasi

Medeama SC moved to the top of Zone A standings after a slim victory over Berekum Chelsea at Obuasi in the Normalization Committee's Special Competition.
The outstanding match played on Wednesday, May 1 saw the Mauve and Yellows boys beat Chelsea 2-1 courtesy goals from Awudu Tahiru Kalibo Toussaint, cancelling out Solomon Oblitey's opener.
Ivorian import Kalibo Toussaint goal makes it his third in four games for Medeama with 3 goals short of top scorer Abdul Fatawu Safiu of Asante Kotoko.
Berekum Chelsea had to honour their outstanding match with Medeama at Obuasi because of a temporary ban handed to them by the Normalization Committee due to crowd violence that erupted at the Golden City Park in their matchday against Kotoko.
