NC' Special Competition: Aduana stars coach blames poor officiating for defeat to Kotoko

Aduana stars head coach, W.O. Tandoh has blamed his outfit defeat against Asante Kotoko on poor officiating.
The Ogya boys played as a guest to the Porcupines at the Baba Yara Stadium losing by a lone goal courtesy Abbas Mohammed.
The match was the Zone B opener for the Normalization Committee's Special Competition.
Yahaya Mohammed later in the game scored the equalizer for Aduana Stars but referee Daniel Laryea ruled the goal as offside.
Speaking in his post-match interview, W.O. Tandoh called on referees to be on top their game for the tournament to be a success.
"I want to tell the NC Chairman and the Appointment Committee of the Referees that, they should look sharp because it was a bad thing.”
"Laryea [Referee Daniel Laryea] has disgraced himself very well. The goal he disallowed, the player was in the pole so how do you disallow it.”
"That's a very bad thing. So, I beg the officials that, if they want us to have a good tournament, then they should work on the referees because they are still not normalised.”
