NC' Special Competition: Hearts of Oak edge Dreams FC, Kotoko pip Aduana in opener

The two giants in Ghana football Hearts of Oak and Kotoko secured victory in the opening games of the Normalization Committee's Special Competition.
Hearts of Oak edged past Dreams FC by a 1-0 victory to get their opener in the NC Special Competition on a high.
The crucial encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium lived up to the billing as fans were thrilled to an end to end action.
The Still Believe boys were top on their game in the opening and failed to punish the Phobians with the numerous chance that came their way in the first department.
The Rainbow boys took the lead after the recess courtesy Kojo Obeng Jnr in the 48th-minute mark after slotting the ball home just inside the area.
Over at the Northern sector, Kotoko pipped Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium courtesy a lone goal by Abass Mohammed.
Results of matchday 1
ZONE A (Southern Sector)
Hearts of Oak 1-0 Dreams FC
WAFA 3-1 Liberty Professional
Inter Allies 0-0 Elmina Sharks
Dwarfs 1-2 Karela
Zone B (Northern Sector)
Kotoko 1-0 Aduana
AshantiGold 2-0 Eleven Wonders
Brekum Chelsea (postponed) Medeama
