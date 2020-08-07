Nyaho-Tamakloe impressed with progress of work on Hearts' Pobiman complex (photos)

Hearts of Oak board member Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has expressed his satisfaction with the progress of work on the ongoing Pobiman Academy project.
The board member of the Phobians and his entourage paid a visit to the club's Pobiman Complex on Thursday and according to the former Ghana Football Association chairman he's pleased with the works carried out so far.
Work on the Pobiman Academy project is moving smoothly with Ghanaian firm K.A Estates Constructions Company Limited working around the clock to finish the work within the projected timeframe.
In June, the Accra-based giants signed an agreement with the local construction company for them to start the early works on the project expected to finish in 3 months.
They are doing the grounds work (substructure only) after Turkish firm, Prefabex Limited will take over and complete the job.
The Pobiman Project, when completed, will house a staff residence, senior housing unit, gym training centres (pitches), laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen, and dining hall.