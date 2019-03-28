Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed Manchester United permanent manager

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager on a three-year contract.
The former United striker was appointed as the club's caretaker boss in December following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho.
Solskjaer has won 14 of his 19 matches in charge, helping to propel United back into the race for a top-four finish.
As well as improving the club's league form, the Norwegian masterminded a memorable comeback in the Champions League last-16 tie against PSG earlier this month, with United overturning a two-goal first-leg deficit to set up a quarter-final tie against Barcelona.
United had endured their worst start to a campaign in 28 years prior to Solskjaer's arrival and sat 11 points adrift of the Champions League places.
Solskjaer led United to a 5-1 victory over Cardiff in his first fixture in charge, sparking an eight-match winning run in all competitions which included successes at Tottenham and Arsenal.
United also enjoyed a 12-match unbeaten run in the Premier League before suffering their first league defeat under Solskjaer - a 2-0 loss at Arsenal.
United currently sit in fifth place, just two points off fourth-placed Arsenal, as they prepare to host Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Source: Skysports
