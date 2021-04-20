Photos: GFA License D coaching course ends in Tamale

The first batch of coaches in the GFA License D course passed out on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.
The second batch will have their turn from Wednesday, April 21 to Thursday, April 29, 2021.
The course is under the auspices of the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association in collaboration with its Regional governing body - Northern Regional Football Association.
About sixty (60) football coaches drawn from various Districts in the Region are taking part in the course. The Coaching course is to equipment participants on the development of young footballers, methods of coaching, administration of first aid among others.