Prime News Ghana

Photos: Hearts of Oak unveil new kits for 2022/23 season

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have unveiled their new Umbro kits for the 2022/23 season.

The new home and away kits of Hearts of Oak have been released to mark the club's 111th anniversary which will be held on November 11. 

READ ALSO: GPL: GFA announces list of approved head coaches for 2022/23 season

The 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season kickstarts today September 10, 2022.

Hearts of Oak will begin their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season with a trip to Dormaa to battle out with Aduana Stars on Sunday and are expected to wear the time for the first time on the said date.

Hearts have been in partnership with the English kit manufacturers since 2018 under erstwhile CEO Mark Noonan.

 