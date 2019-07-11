PHOTOS: Jeffrey Schlupp models Crystal Palace away kit

Ghanaian international Jeffrey Schlupp is one of the Crystal Palace stars modelling their new away kit ahead of the 2019/20 season.
The 26-year-old who has started pre-season with the Eagles in Switzerland having returned from a career-threatening injury last season was among a number of Crystal Palace players including Christian Benteke and Mamadou Sakho taking part in a photo shoot sporting the new away kit.
A statement on Crystal Palace's website read: "The stylish kit was shot down in south London’s Camberwell Studios, utilising four of Palace’s brightest products in Luke Dreher, Nya Kirby, Sam Woods and Tyrick Mitchell, with the club proud of the pathway it offers for rising stars to the first team.
"With seasoned pros Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp and Christian Benteke joining their teammates for the photoshoot.
The Eagles new kit draws recent memories of the 2013/14 and 2017/18 season where Palace used a black away kit.
They begin their Premier League campaign on August 10 when they host Everton at Selhurst Park.
READ ALSO: