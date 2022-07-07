Photos: Yaw Annor joins Egyptian side Ismaily SC from AshantiGold

Egyptian side Ismaily SC have completed the signing of reigning Ghana Premier League golden boot winner Yaw Annor from AshantiGold.
The 24-year has signed a two year deal worth around $200k from Obuasi based club. He scored 22 goals in 30 games in the just ended season, pipping Kotoko’s Mbella Etouga to win goal king.
Annor has joined Bechem United's Augustine Okrah as the two superstars to leave Ghana Premier League since the latter has also sealed a move to Tanzanian giants Simba SC.
Annor has become the fourth Premier League goal king to move to Egypt in recent years after Kofi Owusu (Aswan SC), Hans Kwoffie (Smouha) and Diawisie Taylor (Future FC).