Premier League clubs agree to five substitutions for remainder of 2019/20 season

The Premier League have approved plans for clubs to use five substitutes during matches when the season resumes.
Furthermore, following Thursday's crunch meeting as Project Restart continues to ramp up, clubs have put off any decision on curtailment unless a second shutdown has to occur.
Clubs are gearing up for the Premier League's long-awaited return on June 17, when Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal kick us off following football's suspension.
And now following Thursday's shareholders meetings, English top-flight clubs have approved the five substitutes rule change - which can only be made in three spells.
Premier League clubs will also be allowed nine substitutes on the bench when fixtures recommence in just under two weeks time.
The news comes after Chelsea submitted a formal proposal to the Premier League to increase the maximum number of subs permitted on the bench from seven to nine for the remainder of the season.
Chelsea's request to increase the number of substitute options available to managers stems from concerns about the greater risk of injuries following a lengthy break and the prospect of cramming nine matches into a six-week period.
The latest meeting lasted just under three hours as the 20 clubs edge ever closer to returning to their duties following the suspension at the beginning of March.
While there remains contentious issues over how standings should be decided if the season can't be played to a close due to a second outbreak of coronavirus, clubs opted to avoid this discussion.
With the restart now just 13 days away, and just 13 positive tests from 5079 samples over the past three weeks, there was confidence amongst the clubs that the season will be finished by the end of July.
And rather than go to a vote over the issue of curtailment, clubs decided to put the situation to one side.
Fans are in for a feast of football when the top flight returns with more than a third of the remaining 92 fixtures on free to air TV.
The Premier League's preferred method had been a points-per-game system with the bottom three clubs relegated but not all teams have been on board with this proposal.
The use of neutral venues have also been up for discussion with police officials and the Premier League disagreeing with the amount of games that need to be moved away from their intended location.
Some other rule changes, including a multi-ball system and re-registering players, were also part of the agenda.
There was still no finalised fixture list going into Thursday's meeting as well, with clubs still unsure over what dates their matches would be on. Clubs want 48 hours between games, which will take place over six weekends and three mid-week rounds.
Knowing the fixtures is also important as teams try and navigate through issues with travel and accommodation due to the ongoing public health situation.
