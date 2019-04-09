AFCON 2019: Profile of Angola national football team

Angola is in Group E of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt.
The Angola national football team, nicknamed Palancas Negras, is the national team of Angola and is controlled by the Angolan Football Federation.
The team played its first international match on 8th February 1976 losing 3-2 away to Congo. Their biggest defeat came on March 23, 1989, losing 6-0 to Portugal while they recorded their highest margin in the game against Swaziland on April 23, 2000, winning by 7-1.
The Palancas Negras have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations 8 times with its first coming 1966 and their best results are reaching the quarter-finals in 2008 and 2010.
Angola reached the 45th place in the FIFA Rankings in July 2002 with its lowest being placed 147 on March 2017. The national is currently ranked 122nd in the World and 32nd in Africa.
Their greatest accomplishment was qualifying for the 2006 World Cup, as this was their first appearance on the World Cup finals stage.
In December 2017, Vasiljević was appointed as the manager of Angola. He once served as assistant manager to Vladimir Petrović and Radovan Ćurčić with the Serbia national team (2010-2012)
Retired Fabrice Alcebiades Maieco (Akwa) is the nations all-time top scorer with 39 goals in 78 appearances
Flavio Da Silva Amado who played between 2000-2012 for the Palancas Negras is the most capped player with 91 appearances and scoring 34 goals.
Djalma Campos is the captain and star man for the national team. The goal poacher plies his trade for Turkish club Alanyaspor.
Djalma received his first call-up to the Angola national team in 2008. Following several successful displays for Marítimo, he was selected for the squads at both the 2010 and the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.
