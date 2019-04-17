AFCON 2019: CAF selects Ghanaian referee for tournament

Daniel Laryea, has been selected by Confederation of African Football as the only Ghanaian centre referee, for the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.
The 32-year-old will join the elite referees for a pre-AFCON seminar in Morocco.
He was last year selected for the CHAN tournament in Morocco.
Laryea in 2004 was the youngest referee to officiate a Ghana Premier League game at 24 years.
The FIFA badge referee started his international career in 2014 and have been on the ascendancy as far as progression is concerned.
In the midst of corruption allegations against referees in the country, it appears CAF still considers him amongst top referees on the continent and he has been appointed to officiate in the prestigious African tournament.
Read also:
U-23 AFCON Q: Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea to handle Libya vs Nigeria tie
CAFCC: Daniel Laryea appointed to officiate Zamalek vs Gor Mahia clash
CAF CC: Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea to handle Sfaxien-Vipers tie
List of centre referees
Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria), Helder Martins Rodrigues De Carvalho ( Angola), Joshua Bondo (Botswana), Pacifique Ndabihawenimana(Burundi) , Alioum Alioum (Cameroon), Amin Mohammed Omar (Egypt), Gehad Gershie (Egypt), Mahmoud Zakria El Banna (Egypt ), Bamlak Tessema (Ethiopia), Eric Arnaud Otogo Castane (Gabon), Gassama Bakary Papa (Gambia), Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea (Ghana ), Peter Waweru (Kenya), Mahamadou Keita (Mali), Redouane Jiyed (Morocco), Noureddine El Jaafari (Morroco), Jackson Pavaza (Namibia), Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo (Rd Congo), Louis Hakizimana (Rwanda), Maguette Ndiaye (Senegal)Bernard Camille (Seychelles), El Fadil Mohamed Hussein (Soudan), Victor Miguel De Freitas (South Africa), Sadok Selmi (Tunisia), Youssefe Essrayri (Tunisia), Guirat Hythem (Tunisia ), Janny Sikazue (Zambia).
Assistant referees
Moukrane Gourari (Algeria), Abdelhak Ectchiali (Algeria), Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos (Angola), Seydou Tiama (Burkina Faso), Nguegoue Elvis Guy Noupue (Cameroon), Evarist Menkouande (Cameroon), Issa Yaya (Chad), Soulaimane Almadine (Comoros ), Tahssen Abo El Sadat (Egypt), Abouelregal Mahmoud (Egypt), Tesfagiorghis Berhe (Eritrea), Samuel Temesgin (Ethiopia), Sidibe Sidiki (Guinea), Gilbert K. Cheruiyot (Kenya), Souru Phatsoane (Lesotho), Attia Amsaaed (Libya), Lionel Andrianantenaiana (Madagascar), Azgaou Lahcen (Morocco), Arsenio Maringule (Mozambique), Mahamadou Yahaya (Niger), Baba Adel (Nigeria), Oliver Safari (Rdc), El Hadji Malick Samba (Senegal), Djibril Camara (Senegal), Zakhele Thusi Siwela(South Africa), Mohammed Ibrahim(Sudan), Waleed Ahmed Ali (Sudan), Yamen Mellouchi (Tunisia), Anouar Hmila (Tunisia)