Referee cries after Senegal goalkeeper suffers horrific double leg break

Bamlak Tessema, an Ethiopian official, was spotted crying after the horrific injury during Horoya AC's African Champions League quarter-final.
Senegal international Khadim Ndiaye suffered a double leg break at Wydad Casablanca on Saturday.
And Tessema had to be comforted as the 34-year-old keeper received treatment on the pitch.
A statement from the club read: "The results are reassuring and he will remain at the Cheick Zaidi University hospital where he will continue his recovery."
Horoya didn't comment on how long Ndiaye is expected to be out for.
Read also:
VIDEO: Salah' 25-yard stunner seals vital win for Liverpool over Chelsea
Black Stars to camp in Abu Dhabi ahead of AFCON 2019
Since then Tessema has been a regular across African international tournaments, taking charge of African Cup of Nation games and World Cup qualifiers.
He is also a medical researcher, clinical coordinator and graduated from Addis Abeba University with a degree in sociology.
Source: thesun