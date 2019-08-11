See what happened at Kofi Appiah's funeral

Late Sports journalist Kofi Appiah was buried yesterday August 10, 2019, with a host of personalities attending his funeral.
The maverick sports presenter passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, after almost three months of illness.
Kofi Appiah was a regular pundit on Asempa FM's Ultimate Sports morning show, Happy FM, UTV, and Peace FM.
Kofi Appiah, popularly called Sports Evangelist was very vocal on radio and he was one of the ardent critics of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
Thousands of mourners, including friends, family and colleagues gathered at the Achimota Club house in Accra to bid him farewell yesterday [Saturday] as he was laid to rest.
Kofi Appiah was the younger brother of Klaus Von Backustien, the Chief Operating Officer of EIB.
Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah was present at the funeral grounds, Kofi Appiah's colleagues in the sports industry which included Countryman Songo, Kofi Asare Brako Abatey, Professor Enoch Wallace, Mavis Amanor, Dan Kweku Yeboah, Nathaniel Attoh etc were all present.
Others included the management and team from the Multimedia group.
Bola Ray also led the team from EIB Network. Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah was also present.