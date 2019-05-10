Sports Ministry, Miss Ghana Foundation explores possible ways of collaboration

The Sports Ministry and Miss Ghana Foundation on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, held a meeting to discuss potential ways of collaboration.
The discussions centred on issues relating to women involvement in sports, mentoring sessions for students, volunteerism, the pageants and involvement of more youth in activities of the foundation. The meeting also looked at the national youth development agenda and the role of the foundation.
Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Curtis Perry Okudzeto spoke about the need for the foundation to engage more with the ministry. He commended the foundation for ensuring that the Miss Ghana brand has stood the test of time. It must, therefore, be used to drive discussions on youth involvement in national development.
“ As a nation, we can’t ignore the huge contribution such events have made to society, however, we need to change the outlook from just presenting awards to a winner to how we can use pageants as a vehicle to correct some of the ills in society,” he said.
Mariam Inna Patty, the Chief Executive Officer of the Miss Ghana Foundation mentioned that a partnership with the Ministry will go a long way to enhance the ability of the foundation to work towards empowering more Ghanaian women across the country.
Present at the meeting was the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr. Frank Quist and Sports consultant, Mr. Magnus RexDanquah.
Sports Ministry denies $8m budget for Black Stars
The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), has denied reports, which suggests that an amount of $8 million, has been budgeted for the senior national team, the Black Stars for their participation in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.
According to the report, the Sports Ministry have approved the said budget to cater for the Black Stars during the tournament.
The reports further indicated that the Black Stars players will have a bonus hike as part of the purported budget.
However, in a statement signed by Mr Elvis Adjei-Baah, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of MOYS said, “I can say that there is no budget approved yet or in place for the AFCON.
“There is a delegation currently in Abu Dhabi trying to get a camping facility for the national team, so there is no way we would have come up with a budget once that is not even sorted yet.
