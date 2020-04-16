Struggling Karela United beef up squad with 8 new signings after coach Adotey's appointment

Karela United have signed eight new players as they have reinforced for the second-round of the Ghana Premier League.
The Ainyinase based club who have had a difficult start to of the Ghana Premier League, sitting 17th out of the 18-team League, took advantage of the just ended transfer window to supplement their squad.
The team have poached players from clubs like Asante Kotoko, Wa Suntaa, New Edubiase among others as they are confident the acquisition of the eight players will help add the missing depth into the squad as they seek to move out of the relegation
A club statement on Wednesday read : Welcome Guys to your new home: AINYINASE where we play with PRIDE and PASSION
The new acquisitions come after the club confirmed the appointment of Evans Adotey this week.
Evans Adotey on Tuesday was been named as the new head coach of Karela United replacing Enos Adepah who parted ways with the club after a disappointing start to the Ghana Premier League campaign.
The former Black Maidens coach will be assisted by Mallam Yahaya as the club hope the duo can help mount a strong challenge in the second round of the campaign.
An elated Adotey said: I thank the board and the management on my behalf and that of my assistant for the opportunity and also call on all stakeholders of the club to rally behind us so together we can turn the fortunes of the club around”.
Chief Executive Officer, Elloeny Amande added: “The club settled on the two coaches based on their in-depth knowledge of the game and the wealth of experience they possess. We are excited to have them in our fold and we are ready to give them all the necessary support,"
Karela have won 2, drawn 5 and lost 8 matches in the suspended Ghana Premier League due to the Covid-19 pandemic.